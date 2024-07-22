'Carina', 'habagat' ground 12 domestic flights

MANILA – Twelve domestic flights were canceled on Monday due to rain showers and strong winds caused by Severe Tropical Storm Carina and the southwest monsoon (habagat) affecting several areas in the country.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the canceled flights as of 10:50 a.m. were PAL Express (2P) 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila; 2P 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila; Cebu Pacific (5J) 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila; 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila; CebGo (DG) 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila; DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila.

The weather bureau forecast the monsoon rains over the province of Occidental Mindoro and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley due to Carina.

Moderate to strong winds are also forecast over the northern and eastern sections of Northern Luzon, and the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon. (PNA)