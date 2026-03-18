CARING FOR FILIPINOS IN AND OUT OF THE SEA

They help keep the global maritime industry moving, our kababayans at sea. They and their counterparts inland contribute significantly to the national economy. Theirs is sacrifice and dedication, not only to their families but also to communities and country.

And these don’t go unnoticed. Whether in times of goods or amid crises, turmoil and geopolitical conflicts, the government and the private sector, ensure they and their families are supported beyond the deck, beyond land borders.

Now, a new Seafarers’ Wellness Center was created to serve the more than 500,000 Filipino seafarers to serve them and their families on their wellness, healthcare and even financial needs.

Led by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the center brings together legal, medical, and welfare services in one accessible hub. BDO Unibank joined the initiative as part of its continuing “Alagang Kabayan” commitment to overseas Filipinos.

The facility offers free legal assistance through the Public Attorney’s Office and volunteer lawyers, an Alagang OWWA Yakap Clinic and Gamot Botika para sa mga Marino, rest and recreation spaces, and training rooms for Pre-Departure Orientation Seminars (PDOS).

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne “PY” Caunan described the center as a meaningful first step toward expanding similar facilities nationwide.

“Maliit man ito, magandang simula ito upang mas lalo nating maiparamdam ang Alagang OWWA—serbisyong may puso,” she said, noting that sustained public support will allow similar centers to be established in other regions.

Relative to wellness and care interventions of the government and the private sector, Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano is pushing for the creation of a National Contingency Framework, noting that millions of OFWs are deployed in various parts of the world, many of them in regions vulnerable to political and economic disruptions, making their safety and livelihood a national concern during times of crisis.

The establishment of an efficient framework, he explained, would help ensure that government agencies can coordinate quickly and effectively during crises affecting Filipinos abroad.

He cited data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas that showed total cash remittances from OFWs reached a record $35.63 billion in 2025, a significant contribution to the national economy.

Because of this, the senator said the government must ensure that Filipinos working overseas are protected and supported during emergencies, including situations that may require evacuation, repatriation, or economic assistance.

Finding ways for long-term stability

While the Seafarers’ Wellness Centerfocuses on physical and legal welfare, financial preparedness remains essential to long-term stability. Through its Alagang Kabayan program, BDO works closely with OWWA and DMW to deliver financial literacy sessions and PDOS nationwide. These sessions guide seafarers on budgeting, remittance management, scam prevention, and reintegration planning.

“We want OFWs to be financially empowered and in control of their future,” Caunan said, underscoring the value of public-private partnerships in extending meaningful services to migrant workers.

For seafarer Christian Jay Padrigon, digital banking has made managing money at sea more convenient. Through his Kabayan Savings account and BDO Pay, he monitors transactions and remittances in real time—giving him peace of mind even while onboard.

Another seafarer, Ronnel Hurgo, shared that disciplined saving and consistent remittances over nearly two decades helped him build assets and secure his family’s future.

“Malaking tulong ang BDO sa pag-iipon at pagpapadala ng pera. Importante na may naipupundar tayo para sa pamilya at sa sarili,” he said.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac also acknowledged the seafarers’ sacrifice and dedication not only to their family but also to their community and country.

“It highlights not just the gravity of the economic benefits that they selflessly bring to our nation, but also underscores the need for the State to reciprocate their sacrifices now more than ever, and protect them in times of crisis or uncertainty abroad,” he said.

For her part, Congresswoman Johanne Bautista emphasized that increased budget allocations for OWWA and DMW in 2026 reflect sustained national commitment to migrant welfare. The Wellness Center, she said, is a concrete example of how resources translate into frontline services.

By aligning financial empowerment with holistic welfare initiatives, BDO reinforces its role as a long-term partner to Filipino seafarers—from pre-departure planning to reintegration. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)