Carnapping attempt in Macabebe foiled

An attempted carnapping in Barangay Consuelo was foiled on Wednesday, August 19, by residents, local officials, and soldiers.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, identified the victim as a 29-year-old Grab driver from Makati City, who was reportedly attacked by his passengers.

Marcelo said one of the suspects stabbed the driver several times while the other struck him with a pistol replica.

Despite his injuries, the victim managed to call for help, the police official added.

He said residents, local officials and personnel of the Philippine Army Detachment in the area, responded to the incident and later sought police assistance.

Personnel of Macabebe police responded and arrested the suspects.

Marcelo commended the vigilance and unity of the community.

“This case sends a clear message: Pampanga is not a safe haven for criminals. We are dedicated to the safety of our residents and will not tolerate criminal activities,” Marcelo said.

He also urged residents to remain alert and report suspicious activities to authorities.