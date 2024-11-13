CARP trade fair set on Nov. 14 to 17

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The 7th CARP (Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program) Regional Trade Fair will be held on November 14-17 at the Event Center of Marquee Mall in Angeles City.

The fair will be showcasing products from various agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Central Luzon.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said that some 114 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the seven provinces of Central Luzon will join the fair.

“With the theme Angat Agraryo sa Bagong Pilipinas, the fair will showcase the dedication and craftsmanship of local farmers, offering a unique opportunity for the public to explore and support a vibrant selection of farm-fresh goods, artisanal products, and innovative agri-based enterprises from across the region,” the DTI said.

The agency added that the participating exhibitors are also recipients of the DTI services and programs such as livelihood skills training, provision of Shared Service Facilities, product development assistance, and marketing support through exposure of products in fairs and market matching.

DTI-3 Acting Regional Director Edna D. Dizon said that Pampanga has the highest number of participants with 26 MSMEs.

“Following closely are Nueva Ecija with 22 participants, Bataan with 16, Tarlac with 15, and Bulacan with 14. Meanwhile, Aurora and Zambales will be represented by 11 and 10 participants, respectively,” the DTI said.