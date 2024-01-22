Carworld Malolos celebrates 30 years of service excellence

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Mitsubishi Carworld Malolos celebrated its 30th year of motoring excellence last January 19, 2024 in simple rites at its showroom in Malolos City.

Carworld Malolos is among the top dealers of Mitsubishi Carworld, Inc., the flagship company of the Laus Group of Companies that was established in 1978.

Since its establishment, Carworld, Inc. has contributed in transforming its surrounding communities making them economically stable and boosting countryside development in the region in line with the LausGroup’s exceptional way of providing customer service.

During the ceremonies and thanksgiving luncheon for customers and bank partners, LausGroup executives led by Chief Operating Officer Alfie Adriano and Frank De Jesus conferred a plaque of appreciation to Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation, represented by Assistant Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Relly De Jesus.

"Since its establishment, Carworld has evolved as a leader in the industry, not only as a partner of the Mitsubishi network. Throughout its three decades, Carworld Malolos has continuously exemplified excellent dedication to customer service and satisfaction," he said.

"With this, on behalf of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation, I take pride in acknowledging Carworld Malolos for 30 years of excellence but also in celebrating between MMPC and Carworld, Inc. Your Role as our business partner in both Northern and Central Luzon has been very valuable," he added.

For more of Carworld Malolos, visits its showroom at MacArthur highway, Sumapang Matanda, City of Malolos, Bulacan or call (0918) 854 2610.