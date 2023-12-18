Carworld treats customers to Christmas concert

IN THE TRADITION set by the late LausGroup Founder and Chairman Levy P. Laus, Mitsubishi Carworld recently treated its loyal customers and bank partners to a night of music and fun at the Laus Group Event Centre.

The Yuletide gift featured Martin Nievera and Yeng Constantino who took the crowd to an added special journey for being with Mitsubishi Carworld all throughout its 45 years of motoring in the countryside.

Established in 1978, Mitsubishi Carworld has been an inspiration of greater mobility for generations, as the one and only true home of Mitsubishi in the region.

Synonymous with renowned conglomerate Laus Group of Companies, Mitsubishi Carworld serves in Pampanga, Bataan, Marilao, Subic, Tarlac and Malolos

The LausGroup flag carrier has become a hallmark for recovery and resiliency, overcoming challenges including the 1980 oil and 1997 Asian financial crises, the 2020 pandemic and the devastating eruption of Mt. Pinatubo in 1995, transforming Carworld to a beacon of hope.

Sharing the vision and advocacy of Mitsubishi Motors' in development and nation building, Carworld forges on the journey with its loyal customers, partners and workforce, remaining “Driven to Serve” beyond 45 years.

The Christmas tribute lives on as Levy P. Laus envisioned for Carworld: "We commemorate that long journey filled with struggles and challenges, but we celebrate where we are now. We celebrate those years, a thanksgiving, counting and sharing our blessings from the Lord. This is what it’s all about---serving with excellence, caring and nurturing for people, especially our customers who built us.”