Case eyed versus BCDA, CDC over landfill closure

CAPAS, TARLAC - The local government of Capas has bared plan to file charges against the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) if the two agencies proceed with the closure of the Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill in October without providing an alternative waste facility.

Capas Mayor Roseller B. Rodriguez said that legal action may be pursued if sufficient legal grounds are found.

“We are contemplating to file a case, if we find sufficient legal basis, and seek the issuance of a Writ of Kalikasan because the closure of the landfill may cause disaster in our waste management and there are no clear guidelines on how the area will be decommissioned as a landfill,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez urged the BCDA and CDC to extend the utilization of the Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill.

He said the closure of the landfill will pose challenges to the waste management of Capas, and other areas in Central and Northern Luzon regions.

“There is not a single sanitary landfill that is compliant and could accommodate the daily waste disposal of both regions. It will definitely take years before such a facility could efficiently accommodate such huge tonnage and volume of daily wastes”, Rodriguez said.

During the Sangguniang Bayan hearing on Monday (May 20, 2924), Rodriguez said the BCDA represented by a certain Daryll Garcia failed to present a clear alternative to the closure, while CDC reportedly did not attend.

Rodriguez, who attended the SB hearing, said there was apparently “lack of planning” on the part of the BCDA and CDC.

“It is not a question of whether BCDA or CDC is anti-progress but it's a question of lack of planning or mispriority of the program. BCDA or CDC cannot justify why they are closing the landfill because until now wala naman sila sinasabi specific project ano ang gagawin sa area,” the mayor added.

More than 122 LGUs in Central Luzon, including parts of Pangasinan and Benguet, voiced their concerns over the closure of the Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill operated by the Metro Clark Waste Management Corporation (MCWMC).

The MCWMC's engineered sanitary landfill in Kalangitan currently serves more than 160 local government units, including key cities and provinces in Northern Luzon.

With millions of residents benefitting from the waste disposal facility, the impending closure threatens to cause a garbage crisis, leading to sanitation, health, and environmental issues.

The Kalangitan landfill handles waste disposal for numerous business establishments, including malls, hospitals, and industries in cities and provinces in Central Luzon. -- Princess Clea Arcellaz and RGN