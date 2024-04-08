Cash aid to elderly in Angeles City resumes

ANGELES CITY — The city government's annual distribution of ?1,000 cash assistance and Vitamin C supplements to senior citizens resumed on April 8, 2024.

At least five teams from the Office for the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), headed by Eduardo Torres, simultaneously handed the cash and vitamins to 9,450 senior citizens in five barangays in the city via house-to-house.

Some 3,040 elderly from Barangay Cutcut, 1,822 from Barangay Pulungbulu, 1,153 from Barangay Capaya, 1,455 from Barangay Sapalibutad, and 2,070 from Barangay Pulung Cacutud benefitted from the program.

“Lagi po nating linilingap at binibigyan ng halaga ang kalusugan at kapakanan ng ating mga senior citizens,” Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. said

The distribution of financial assistance is being supervised by Lazatin’s Chief Adviser IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel.

Some 48,439 senior citizens in the city received the said assistance in 2023; 40,159 in 2022; 53,996 in 2021; and 55,815 in 2020.