CASHLESS IS TRENDY

Cashless is part of what defines a trendy lifestyle. From online shopping, late-night food deliveries, to ride bookings and quick matcha and specialty coffee runs, everything is effortless with just a tap or scan.

That, inside Gen Z’s cashless era, is the “G” mode, as today’s young generation---the yuppies--- expects not only security, but convenient, on-the-go access to banking.

The Kapampangan Gen Z and the brood of young urban professionals are joining the growing shift toward digital and card-based payments, for in fast-growing places like Pampanga, where they juggle work, side hustles, and travel, cashless payments make it easier to keep up.

This cashless, trending shift is backed by numbers, with more Filipinos---young and not so young---choosing speed, ease, and flexibility over cash.

According to a Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas study, 90% of Filipino adults now own mobile phones while 89% use the internet. At the same time, the use of digital financial services like e-wallets and debit cards has grown to 62%.

Convenience matters

A 2025 third-party consumer research study shows that users prefer banks that are accessible, secure, and easy to use: whether it’s scanning a QR code, paying with a card, or using their mobile phone. That’s why BDO is always finding ways to make everyday banking simpler, secure, and seamlessly aligned with how clients choose to pay.

For Gen Z superstar Belle Mariano, her digital wallet has become an essential part of her everyday routine. “BDO Pay is very convenient,” she shared. “Maiiwan natin ‘yung wallet natin sa car, maiiwan natin ‘yung wallet sa bahay, but we always have our mobile phone.”

Even better, BDO Pay eliminates the need to cash in funds. “It’s already linked to your debit cards and credit cards. No more ‘OMG, wala na akong load’ moments,” Belle added.

Everyday spending and travel companion

For those who are constantly on the move, going cashless means having flexible payment options that go beyond just mobile apps.

For actress and recording artist Sarah Geronimo, her BDO Debit Card is a must-have especially when travelling. “Even if I don't have cash, I can pay with my BDO Card in stores or just withdraw from ATMs anywhere in the world,” she shared.

Sarah also likes how convenient digital and card-based payments have become for both work and personal purchases. “If meron akong bibilhin, I just use my BDO Debit Card. It makes spending easy for me.”

Extra rewards for going digital

Going cashless comes with added perks. Users can easily explore BDO Rewards on the app and enjoy a wide selection of deals for Credit and Debit Card holders.

For Pampanga residents, swing by any participating branch and apply for a BDO Credit Card or open a bank account with a BDO Debit Card until July 24, 2026 to score limited edition freebies while supplies last!

BDO Fiesta is also happening on August 1 at SM City Pampanga, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on all the excitement. You deserve all these perks for slaying in life! (Jovi T. De Leon)