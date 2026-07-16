CASHLESS IS TRENDY

Cashless is part of what defines a trendy lifestyle. From online shopping, late-night food deliveries, to ride bookings and quick matcha and specialty coffee runs, everything is effortless with just a tap or scan.
That, inside Gen Z’s cashless era, is the “G” mode, as today’s young generation---the yuppies--- expects not only security, but convenient, on-the-go access to banking.
The Kapampangan Gen Z and the brood of young urban professionals are joining the growing shift toward digital and card-based payments, for in fast-growing places like Pampanga, where they juggle work, side hustles, and travel, cashless payments make it easier to keep up.
This cashless, trending shift is backed by numbers, with more Filipinos---young and not so young---choosing speed, ease, and flexibility over cash.
According to a Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas study, 90% of Filipino adults now own mobile phones while 89% use the internet. At the same time, the use of digital financial services like e-wallets and debit cards has grown to 62%.
Convenience matters
A 2025 third-party consumer research study shows that users prefer banks that are accessible, secure, and easy to use: whether it’s scanning a QR code, paying with a card, or using their mobile phone. That’s why BDO is always finding ways to make everyday banking simpler, secure, and seamlessly aligned with how clients choose to pay.
For Gen Z superstar Belle Mariano, her digital wallet has become an essential part of her everyday routine. “BDO Pay is very convenient,” she shared. “Maiiwan natin ‘yung wallet natin sa car, maiiwan natin ‘yung wallet sa bahay, but we always have our mobile phone.”
Even better, BDO Pay eliminates the need to cash in funds. “It’s already linked to your debit cards and credit cards. No more ‘OMG, wala na akong load’ moments,” Belle added.
Everyday spending and travel companion
For those who are constantly on the move, going cashless means having flexible payment options that go beyond just mobile apps.
For actress and recording artist Sarah Geronimo, her BDO Debit Card is a must-have especially when travelling. “Even if I don't have cash, I can pay with my BDO Card in stores or just withdraw from ATMs anywhere in the world,” she shared.
Sarah also likes how convenient digital and card-based payments have become for both work and personal purchases. “If meron akong bibilhin, I just use my BDO Debit Card. It makes spending easy for me.”
Extra rewards for going digital
Going cashless comes with added perks. Users can easily explore BDO Rewards on the app and enjoy a wide selection of deals for Credit and Debit Card holders.
For Pampanga residents, swing by any participating branch and apply for a BDO Credit Card or open a bank account with a BDO Debit Card until July 24, 2026 to score limited edition freebies while supplies last!
BDO Fiesta is also happening on August 1 at SM City Pampanga, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on all the excitement. You deserve all these perks for slaying in life! (Jovi T. De Leon)
BDO launches, shortens period for 6th
ASEAN Sustainability Bonds issue
BDO Unibank, Inc. is set to issue Peso-denominated Fixed-Rate Sustainability Bonds with a minimum aggregate issue size of P5 billion.
This marks the Bank’s second Sustainability Bond this year following a P100 billion issue in January 2026. In aggregate, BDO has raised P386.7 billion in Sustainability Bonds through five issuances since January 2022.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has confirmed that the proposed issuance complies with the requirements set forth under the ASEAN Sustainability Bond Standards and the SEC ASEAN Sustainability Bond Circular.
The proposed issuance will have a tenor of one-and-a-half (1.5) years and a coupon rate of 6.26% per annum. The minimum investment amount is P500,000, with additional increments in multiples of P100,000 thereafter.
BDO disclosed that it has shortened the offer period for its sixth Peso-denominated ASEAN Sustainability Bonds issue.
Originally set to run from July 9 to 21, 2026, the Bank decided to close the offer period early, on July 10, 2026, following strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.
The issue, settlement, and listing date will be on July 28, 2026.
The net proceeds of the proposed issuance will be used to finance and/or refinance eligible assets as defined in the Bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework, support the Bank’s lending activities, and diversify the Bank’s funding sources.
BDO reserves the right to amend the terms and the timing of the issuance as it deems necessary.
ING Bank N.V., Manila Branch is the Sole Arranger and Sustainability Coordinator of the proposed issuance, with BDO and ING as Selling Agents and BDO Capital & Investment Corporation as Financial Advisor. (PR)
GET SET FOR THE BDO 50th
ANNIVERSARY RAFFLE!
Get set to win while saving as the BDO 50th Anniversary Raffle starts August 1!
This is your chance to drive home 1 of 5 Hybrid Cars or be among 50 monthly winners of P5,000 SM Gift Passes from August 1 to December 31,
Joining and winning is easy: Simply open a new account
or top up your existing account at any BDO or BDO Network Bank branch.
The Promo is open to new and existing individual BDO Unibank and BDO Network Bank clients who open a qualified personal peso account or top up an existing account during the Promo Period.
Qualified accounts are for BDO Unibank: ATM Savings, Passbook Savings, Prime Savers, Kabayan Savings, Junior Savers (under the name of the parent/guardian), NextGen Savers, Smart Checking and Peso Checking.
For BDO Network Bank, qualified accounts include Regular Savings Account, Kabayan Peso Savings Account, Automatic Transfer Savings Account, Young Pera Savings Account, ATM Pinoy Savings Account, ATM Primo Savings Account, Current Account, Automatic Transfer Current Account, and Smart Checking Account.
Open a Qualified Account
One (1) raffle entry is earned for opening a Qualified Account with a minimum initial deposit of P100,000 in Fresh Funds for BDO Unibank accounts or P50,000 in fresh funds for BDO Network Bank accounts. One (1) additional raffle entry is earned for every succeeding P100,000 for BDO Unibank or P50,000 for BDO Network Bank of initial deposit.
Top up / Monthly Balance Increase
One (1) raffle entry is earned for every P100,000 increase for BDO Unibank or P50,000 for BDO Network Bank in the client’s Month‑to‑Date Average Daily Balance compared to the client’s July 2026 MTD ADB (fixed base month). Balances maintained above the July 2026 MTD ADB will continue to earn raffle entries in the succeeding months.
Mark your calendars and start planning your visit to the nearest BDO Unibank or BDO Network Bank! Don't miss this exciting opportunity to win big while growing your savings.
Log on to https://www.bdo.com.ph/50th-anniversary-raffle for more details. Promo runs until December 31, 2026. Terms and conditions apply. DTI262324. Series of 2026. (Jovi T. De Leon)