Cassy Legaspi stressed that she's friends with Darren Espanto

With Darren Espanto's statement that he and Cassy Legaspi are merely friends, the latter announced that they are indeed friends.

"It's so hard to explain what we have, pero best friends talaga kami" she said in an interview.

Darren said "makulit sila, e. Sabi namin best friends lang kami ni Cassy. Best friends talaga, e. Parang it's something that a lot of people, I guess, won't get. Hindi ko Alam kung paano i-explain, but siyempre, andun pa rin yung pagmamahal namin para sa isa't Isa."

However, some netizens added color on Cassy's statement, saying that the host was bitter about what Darren said.

Meaning, she had expected something when they were still that close to each other.

Following Jillian Ward's guesting in "It's Showtime" where some mentioned of a possible collab between her and Darren.

Meanwhile, the guesting of Kyline Alcantara in the said noontime show also brought some intrigues as Vice Ganda teases her to sing with Darren "We are family".