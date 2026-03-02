Catholics urged to join station of the cross at Sta Rita ecopark

Former Santa Rita Mayor Yolanda Pineda has invited Catholic faithful to take part in the weekly Stations of the Cross at the Santa Rita Eco Park during the Lenten season.

In a post on her social media page, Pineda announced that the devotion is held every Monday at 5 p.m.

The activity started on February 23, 2026, with succeeding schedules on March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.

The stations were set up at the Eco Park a few years back to facilitate the yearly observance of Lent.

The religious event, also known as the Via Crucis Exercitium, commemorates the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

Traditionally, it consists of 14 images arranged in sequence along a pathway.

The faithful move from one station to the next, pausing at each point to offer prayers and reflections.

Pineda, who is also the wife of Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, encouraged residents and visitors to participate in the Lenten activity as a way to deepen their faith.

The Santa Rita Eco Park is a two-kilometer eco-tourism destination, which also accommodates pilgrims and health enthusiasts who wish to reflect and pray while walking through the park.

Opened in December 2014, the park is maintained by the municipal government of Santa Rita. It is located along the sections of the Megadike in Barangay San Isidro and has become a popular venue for outdoor recreation and spiritual activities.