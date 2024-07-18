Cayetano brings cash aids to Mabalacat folks

MABALACAT CITY — Some 500 residents here received financial assistance from Senator Pia Cayetano on Tuesday, July 16.

Each beneficiary received P3,000 under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance In Crisis Situation program.

Recipients include women, youth, senior citizens, and solo parents.

Cayetano said that she personally tours the country whenever possible to interact and gauge people's needs and use the insights as basis for the programs and legislation she will initiate at the Senate.

“Kapag naka-break kami sa session, yun talaga yung gawain namin, mag-ikot sa bansa and for me kasi, Pampanga is very close to my heart. Parang second home ko na ito kaya may baon akong programa ngayon para sa mga taga-Mabalacat,” Cayetano said.

In her speech, Cayetano urged recipients to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.

“Health is wealth kaya dapat alagaan po natin ang ating mga sarili,” she said.

Cayetano was joined by Mabalacat City Mayor Cris Garbo and officials of Barangay Mabiga during the distribution of assistance.