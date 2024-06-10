Cayetano siblings helps 517 Arayat town folks

ARAYAT — Some 517 women from this municipality recently received livelihood assistance from Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano.

The program was coordinated with Mayor Madeth Alejandrino, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The livelihood benefited Nanay Community Workers (NCW) and solo parents in the town.

Some 500 beneficiaries received financial assistance from the Cayetano siblings through DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Agnes David, president of Arayat Solo Parent Association, said the assistance their group received from the offices of the two senators will help meet the daily needs of their family.

“Napakalaking bagay po ito. Para sa iba, ibibigay nila itong tulong para sa mga nag-aaral nilang anak. Iba naman para sa medical assistance dahil mayroon tayong solo parents na may karamdaman. Sa iba naman po, gagamitin nilang pang puhunan para sa ganoon ay maitaguyod nila ang kanilang pamilya,” she said.

Seventeen residents were also handed over toolkits after graduating from TESDA’s Shielded Metal Arc NC II qualification.

TESDA Pampanga Provincial Director Eric Euda recognized the efforts of the Cayetanos in reaching out to Filipinos.

He advised beneficiaries on starting anew in their vocation.

“Pagkuha ng tool kits na ito, gamitin ninyo sa bahay kung hindi pa kayo employed. O kaya gumawa na kayo ng employment at mangontrata sa pagwewelding sa mga bahay, sa barangay ninyo. O kaya pwede ninyong gamitin upang mapaigi ang inyong skills sa welding,” Euda said.

The distribution of livelihood assistance was spearheaded by the staff of the senators, together with Alejandrino and other local officials.