CAYETANO’S CALCULATED FAITH

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano’s sudden embrace of procedural legalism in the face of the ICC’s possible arrest warrants against FPRRD’s co-perpetrators reads less like principled fidelity to the rule of law and more like a defensive choreography designed to shield political allies. For years, while thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings mounted during the Duterte administration’s drug war, Cayetano’s public voice was conspicuously muted. That silence now rings loudly: legalism offered after the fact cannot erase the moral vacuum created by earlier inaction.

The contrast is stark. When the state’s most vulnerable were being killed in the streets and families were left to grieve without redress, the senator’s rhetoric was not one of urgent moral alarm or legislative intervention. Today, however, he invokes due process and institutional prerogatives with fervor, as if procedural niceties were the primary casualty rather than the lives already lost. This selective indignation exposes a troubling hierarchy of concern, one that privileges institutional reputation over human suffering.

Political actors often deploy legal language to legitimate positions. Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano’s recent statements are a textbook example. By insisting on warrants and court processes, he frames the issue as a technical legal problem rather than a moral and political crisis that demanded earlier moral leadership. That framing conveniently shifts attention away from questions about why elected officials did not act when the killings were occurring and toward abstract debates about jurisdiction and procedure.

There is also a clear partisan function to this posture. Defending colleagues and the Senate’s institutional prerogatives serves to consolidate political alliances and to reassure a base that fears external accountability. In practice, this posture can operate as a shield: proceduralism becomes a rhetorical refuge that protects individuals and institutions from scrutiny. When legalism is weaponized in this way, it ceases to be a neutral principle and becomes a political tool.

Viewed through the lens of public service, Cayetano’s timing is revealing. A public servant committed to victims would have used every available platform during the height of the killings to demand investigations, protections, and legislative remedies. Instead, the senator’s current emphasis on process suggests a priority on institutional preservation. That choice betrays a narrower conception of service, one that defends the institution first and the citizenry second.

The invocation of faith compounds the dissonance. As a self identified born again Christian, Cayetano’s moral vocabulary should, in theory, include repentance, accountability, and care for the oppressed. Yet his recent rhetoric privileges legal technicalities over moral reckoning. When faith is cited selectively, used to soften a defensive posture rather than to demand justice for the bereaved, it risks becoming a veneer for political expediency.

Psychologically, this pattern suggests a temperament that favors control, order, and alliance maintenance over moral risk taking. Silence in the face of mass suffering, followed by a sudden insistence on procedure when accountability looms, is consistent with a risk averse, coalition protective mindset. That mindset may preserve short term political capital, but it corrodes moral credibility and public trust.

Hypocrisy is not merely a rhetorical flourish here but a political liability with real consequences. Citizens measure leaders by consistency between words and deeds. When a senator who remained largely silent during a period of mass violence suddenly becomes the loudest advocate for legal process, the public is entitled to ask why the same urgency was not applied to prevent or investigate the killings when they were happening.

Critics will say that due process matters and that institutions must be defended against overreach. That is true, but it is not an either/or choice. Defending institutional integrity while simultaneously demanding accountability for past abuses is the mark of genuine leadership. The problem with Cayetano’s posture is not that he speaks of process now, but it is that his earlier silence suggests did not use his office to press for accountability when it could have mattered most.

The moral test for any public servant is consistency under pressure. When the pressure was on, when families were burying loved ones and human rights groups were sounding alarms, Cayetano’s voice was not prominent. Now that international scrutiny threatens political allies, his voice is unmistakable. That inversion of priorities undermines the claim that his current stance is motivated primarily by principle.

If Cayetano’s recent pronouncements are to be taken seriously, they must be accompanied by concrete actions: support for independent investigations, legislative reforms to prevent future abuses, and public acknowledgment of the victims’ suffering. Without such measures, his legalism will be read as a defensive posture rather than a genuine commitment to justice.

The public deserves leaders whose moral compass does not shift with political winds. Cayetano’s calculated turn toward proceduralism, after years of relative silence, is a test of whether he will choose accountability over protectionism. Until he demonstrates that choice through deeds rather than rhetoric, the charge of hypocrisy will remain not only plausible but persuasive.