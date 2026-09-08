Cayetano’s team helps flood-hit communities in Pampanga

Only one creek carries water from San Agustin toward the Pampanga River.

The prolonged flooding has also disrupted livelihoods, forcing farmers to shift to fishing during the rainy season as farmlands remain underwater.

In Barangay Paligui, the team met fish vendors and boat operators, including tricycle drivers who turn to operating boats when roads become impassable.

In Macabebe, the team distributed 300 grocery packs and 300 six-liter water gallons to affected families, boat operators, rescuers, and volunteers.

Flooding has disrupted government operations and suspended face-to-face classes for three weeks, prompting schools to shift to alternative learning modes.

The following day, the team served hot meals and bottled water to over 350 evacuees in Barangays San Juan and San Vicente in Apalit.

Some evacuees have been displaced for two to three weeks.

In Barangay San Juan, neck-deep floods forced residents living near a creek in Northville Site to leave their homes.

Residents said the water could take up to two months to fully subside.

“Kami po ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa pagmamalasakit ninyo sa aming mga kabarangay. Malaking tulong po itong mga napadala ninyong food packs para sa aming evacuees dito,” San Vicente Barangay Chairperson Wilfredo Danting said.

Face-to-face classes in Barangay Cabalantian, Bacolor have likewise been suspended for a month due to flooding.

The senator's team distributed grocery packs and rice to affected residents there on September 5.

In Sasmuan, hot meals, bottled water, and grocery packs were distributed to affected families and boat operators, coursed through Vice Mayor Jhun Tamayo.

“Maraming maraming salamat po sa tulong na inyong ipinaabot sa aming mga kababayan doon po sa coastal. Malakas po ang ulan ngayon at malaki ang alon,” Tamayo said.

In San Fernando City, grocery packs were also distributed to delivery riders, barkers, senior citizens, and pump attendants.

During its assessment visits, the team recorded the need for rescue boats, clean drinking water, evacuation facilities, protective clothing, drainage improvements, road and housing rehabilitation, and livelihood assistance for affected workers.

Aside from mobilizing his office’s emergency response initiative, Cayetano has pushed since 2013 for a permanent Emergency Response Department that would oversee disaster preparedness, response, and long-term rehabilitation. He refiled the proposal as Senate Bill No. 105 in July 2025.

He has also recently emphasized the need for a national dialogue on how to finally make the country “as flood-free as possible.”

The senator said the country needs to address both the practical causes of recurring floods, such as poor urban planning and rapid urbanization, and the lack of the right values, particularly integrity, which prevents lasting national transformation and allows corruption in flood-control projects to thrive.