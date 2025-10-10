CBCP president opposes snap elections

MANILA – The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is not in favor of the calls for a snap election and the supposed coup d’etat attempts amid the controversy on flood control projects.

According to an article posted on the CBCP News website on Thursday, CBCP president Cardinal Pablo David said the call for such activities is not the right way to fight irregularities in government.

"If a child gets dirty, we bathe the child, but we throw away the dirty water, not the child. The same goes for government. Even if it fails us, we must not throw it away. It’s something we have built together," he said in his Homily Wednesday night.

"Let’s repair it, guard it, and make it work. Not through a coup, not through revolutionary government, not through military rule, not through snap elections."

The Kalookan prelate also said justice and accountability must be pushed by holding accountable all those involved in the anomalous flood control projects.

"We must help dismantle this culture of corruption. Let the rule of law work," he said. "What we need is not a new election term, but long prison terms for the plunderers."

There were reports of a coup d’etat and a military junta allegedly being pushed by a group of retired military officials during the anti-corruption protests last month.

On the other hand, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Sunday called on all elected officials to resign from their posts and give way to a snap election. (PNA)