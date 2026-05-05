CCA gets excellence rating for events management

The City College of Angeles (CCA) has been named a 5-Star International Center of Excellence for Events Management by the Asia Pacific Institute for Events Management (APIEM).

The CCA is the only college in the Philippines and Asia-Pacific region to receive the 5-star rating from APIEM, an international accrediting body for events management education.

CCA joined other higher education institutions in the country that have also received a 5-star rating, including Lyceum of the Philippines University, Leyte Normal University, Panpacific University, and Joji Ilagan International School of Hospitality Management.

CCA said the award reflects the school's compliance with international standards in events management education, including its academic programs, teaching methods, and industry alignment.

The school added that the recognition underscores its efforts to strengthen tourism and events management programs and expand its presence in the academic community.