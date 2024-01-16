CCTV system installed in Balibago elementary school

ANGELES CITY — Gueco Balibago Elementary School (GBES) now has an added layer of security through a newly-installed CCTV system within the school premises.

Rotary Club Clark Centennial (ROCC) headed by its President Jean Caroline Tan, in collaboration with Barangay Balibago Chairman Joseph “PG” Ponce, turned over yesterday to GBES the brand new CCTV system.

Dr. Erwin Bryan Tan, ROCC Immediate Past President, said the donation is part of their organization’s campaign against bullying in school.

“We reached out to Kapitan Ponce on how we can reach out to the community and he suggested this CCTV system and it is aligned with a campaign against bullying that usually happens inside schools,” he said.

Tan added that the donation included an advanced multi-channel CCTV system with several cameras accessible via devices.

Ponce said the CCTV system is not only a boost to the anti-bullying campaign but also an additional layer of protection to the school community.

The village chief said he asked the donors to install the cameras in strategic locations and in areas not frequented by people.

“Very grateful ako dahil malaking tulong ito sa barangay, at lalo na sa GBES. Mas panatag po ang mga teachers at parents natin dahil may extra sets of eyes na nakatutok sa mga bata,” Ponce said.

He added that the donation is a product of the strong public-private partnership exercised by the Barangay Balibago council.

“Ito pong ganitong programa ay hindi kaya ng barangay lang kaya lumalapit talaga ako sa mga non-government organizations, at umaasa po ako na maraming pang kasunod ito,” Ponce said.

Camille Fuertez, GBES Head Teacher III, expressed gratitude to ROCC and Ponce for their support to the school.

She said the new CCTV system will be helpful in monitoring activities in the school with a student population 3,385 and 98 teaching and non-teaching staff members.

GBES is one of the biggest and oldest public elementary schools in Angeles City.

“We are very grateful for this donation. We are located in a strategic place in the city and there are times when our security is compromised and this CCTV system will really help us reassure public safety,” Fuertez said.