CDC airs support to Vespa events

CLARK FREEPORT –The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has expressed support to the Pilipinas Vespa Days happening this November and the 2027 World Vespa Days in Clark.

In a ceremony at the Clark Visitors Center here on Wednesday, July 31, CDC President Agnes Devanadera expressed support for both events.

“We have officially committed our support for these events, demonstrating that the entire Clark is behind this initiative. We aim to show our international guests that Clark's support extends beyond the CDC and throughout the community,” Devanadera said.

Vespa Club of the Philippines (VCOP) National Public Relations Officer Joseph Papa thanked the CDC for its support for the upcoming Vespa events.

“We are thankful for the generous support from Clark Development Corporation. This event will not only showcase our hospitality but also our capability to host a world-class gathering. We are excited for November and anticipate that Clark will be buzzing with Vespas,” Papa said.

The ceremony was attended by key VCOP officials, including Event Committee Chairman Abet Rana, Event Technical Committee Chairman Joey Miranda, and Vespa Club Quezon City President Dennis Bernel.