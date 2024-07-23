CDC backs Marcos’ POGO ban

CLARK FREEPORT — The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said it "fully supports" President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s decision to prohibit all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in the country.

Marcos announced the ban on POGO during his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22, 2024.

“Effective today, all POGOs are banned. The grave abuse and disrespect to our system and laws must stop," Marcos said.

Last year, the CDC said it acted promptly following the raid at Sun Valley Clark conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cyber Crime Group.

A total of 1,090 individuals -- 389 Vietnamese, 308 Chinese, 171 Filipinos, 143 Indonesians, 40 Nepalese, 25 Malaysians, seven Burmese, five Thai, two Taiwanese, and one Hong Konger -- were rescued and listed as victims of human trafficking.

Under the leadership of President Agnes Devanadera, the CDC said it supported the national government in curbing the growth of illegal POGO and other related criminal activities.

Aside from terminating the sub-lease agreements with Sun Valley, the CDC Board on June 8, 2023, unanimously approved Resolution No. OSM-06-04, Series of 2023 suspending the processing and acceptance of applications from POGO and their Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Service Providers wanting to do business in this Freeport.

“We stand with President Marcos in his commitment to eradicate illegal POGO operations. Our early actions reflect our dedication to safeguarding Clark’s integrity and ensuring community safety,” Devanadera said.

On June 5, 2024, the Metro Clark Advisory Council (MCAC), the official coordinating body for CDC and local governments established under RA 7227 and RA 9400, passed Resolution No. 03, Series of 2024, following the rescue of nearly 900 victims from a human trafficking case in Bamban, Tarlac, on March 13, 2024.

This resolution endorsed the deferral of POGO applications by the CDC and Mabalacat City government.

With the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) overseeing the cessation of POGO operations by the end of the year, CDC said it will continue to work closely with national and local authorities to enforce the ban effectively.

For over three decades, CDC said Clark has thrived as a tourism and investment hub.

The state-owned firm said it remains committed to maintain this Freeport as a secure and preferred destination for business and leisure.