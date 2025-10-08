CDC bags 3 tourism awards

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) received three awards at the 26th Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines (ATOP) Pearl Awards held on October 2, 2025.

CDC’s tourism arm was named Grand Winner for Best Tourism Promotions Brochure for Clark Maps: Pocket Journeys.

It also placed 1st Runner-Up for Best Sports Tourism Event and 1st Runner-Up for hosting the Philippine MICE Conference 2024.

CDC Vice President for Administration and Finance Jose Miguel de la Rosa said the awards reflect the corporation’s continuing efforts to promote Clark as a tourism and investment destination.

“Here in Clark, we recognize that our progress is fueled by the contributions of diverse cultures. That is why CDC remains committed to fostering an inclusive and culturally rich environment,” Dela Rosa said during the Clark Moon Festival held on October 6.

He added that the spirit of excellence and collaboration bears fruit in both business and tourism.