CDC, Berthaphil forge supplemental lease pact

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and Berthaphil, Inc. on Tuesday signed a supplemental lease agreement covering a 4.1‑hectare expansion in the Freeport.

This reaffirmed a partnership that supports more than 300 locators and 20,000 jobs, the CDC said.

The agreement was signed by CDC President Agnes Devanadera and Berthaphil Chairperson Michael Herman.

The event, held at

Tito Boy’s Restaurant,

was witnessed by Berthaphil President and Chief Executive Officer Andre Schwartz and CDC Vice President for Business Development and Business Enhancement Group Noelle Mina Meneses.

Devanadera called the event historic, citing Berthaphil’s role as a pioneer in Clark’s growth and relevance to the Luzon Economic Corridor and upcoming Pax Silica project.

“You laid the cornerstone for Clark’s development, and today Clark is not just Clark—it is the gateway to the Luzon Economic Corridor,” she said.

Herman, for his part, underscored the family legacy behind the venture and expressed gratitude to CDC.

“This partnership has been passed down from generation to generation, and at 86, I’m not retiring—I’m just getting started,” Herman said.

Schwartz placed the signing in historical perspective, recalling the company’s pioneering role after the 1991 Mt. Pinatubo eruption.

“We manage eight business parks, lease to over 300 locators, and employ more than 20,000 people—today we reaffirm our pledge to invest our capital and resources in Clark,” Schwartz said.

The CDC chief said the agreement strengthens Clark’s position as a hub for investment, employment, and innovation.

She added that Berthaphil’s expansion will attract new business and sustain Freeport’s competitiveness.