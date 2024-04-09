CDC, Boysen collaborate for MICECon 2024 murals

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines, Inc., are collaborating to create murals and paint selected areas inside the Freeport in preparation for the MICECon 2024.

To facilitate the project, CDC President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera and Boysen Paints' Vice President for Marketing Engineer Ruben Cueto, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The MOU signing coincided with the recently concluded PHILCONSTRUCT 2024 event held at the SMX Clark Convention Center.

The collaboration will bring together the best in mural arts and paints for a visual experience for the country’s premier gathering of professionals in the meetings, incentive travel, conventions, and exhibitions (M.I.C.E.) industry set on July 10 to 12 2024.

CDC said it will collaborate with Boysen to paint designated spaces.

CDC's team of architects, and engineers will provide input on the design and specifications for each mural.

The goal is to create immersive art experiences within these spaces, the state-run firm said.

Each paintbrush stroke, whether on captivating signage or larger-than-life murals, will convey a narrative of innovation and collaboration, it added.