CDC chief: Buy local, generate employment

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said it is seeking greater participation by Pampanga enterprises in the supply chains of Clark locators as investment activity builds around the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC).

“The Luzon Economic Corridor becomes meaningful only when Pampanga businesses are included in the value chain,” CDC President Agnes Devanadera told more than 150 entrepreneurs and business leaders during the 85th General Membership Meeting of the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (PamCham) at the LausGroup Event Center on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Clark hosts 1,295 locators and 151,593 direct jobs, with P372 billion in actual investments, according to CDC figures presented during the meeting.

CDC’s agenda with PamCham includes mapping Pampanga’s business capabilities and matching investors with local partners.

Devanadera said Clark locators are already organized by sector, providing a starting point for aligning requirements with local suppliers.

She noted that foreign companies evaluate not only the final product but also production processes, requiring compliance with standards covering inputs and methods.

Devanadera said the increasing purchases from domestic suppliers could extend Clark’s economic impact beyond the Freeport.

“When we buy local, we generate employment outside and growth becomes inclusive,” she said.

The CDC chief also urged businesses to upgrade and upskill to remain competitive. “Even those in the food industry must prepare for more competition."

“Our advocacy is for Pampanga businesses to identify their niche and be part of the supply chain,” she added.