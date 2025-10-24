CDC cited in ARTA 2025 RCS Awards

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) was among 59 government agencies honored for exemplary public service during the 2025 Report Card Survey (RCS) Awards of Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) held on October 23 at Conrad Manila.

CDC received the Silver Award after earning a “Very Satisfactory” rating in the 2024 RCS 2.0 1st Cycle Implementation.

The survey assessed 904 government offices nationwide, measuring compliance with Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera accepted the award on behalf of the corporation.

She was joined by CDC Vice President for Business Development and Business Enhancement Group Noelle Mina Meneses, Vice President for Legal Affairs Group Gloria Victoria Taruc, and Vice President for Security Services Group Lina Sarmiento.

In her message, Devanadera underscored the role of ARTA reforms in improving governance and investor confidence.

“Now, we see and appreciate how ARTA has transformed governance and service delivery. The first thing that our investors and locators look for is the ease of doing business,” she added.

“In fact, that is the competitive edge of other countries over the Philippine economic zones. It is ARTA that spells the difference in making a decision for foreign investors—whether they will invest in the Philippines or in other parts of the world,” Devanadera also said.

ARTA Secretary Ernesto Perez lauded the awardees for institutionalizing reforms and enhancing frontline services.

“With this milestone, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all participating agencies and offices that rose to the occasion and delivered with excellence,” Perez said.

“This brings some goodness, some bright light in the darkness that surrounds our nation today. Let us all celebrate tonight and recognize those who live up to the expectations,” he added.

Under Devanadera’s leadership, CDC said it has implemented digital platforms, streamlined permitting processes, and automated revenue monitoring systems to improve ease of doing business. These include online registration tools, centralized service hubs, and compliance tracking mechanisms designed to simplify transactions and enhance investor experience.