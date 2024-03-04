CDC commends Clark locators' fire brigades

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) recently commended the fire brigade teams of locators here for their commitment to safety.

CDC president and chief executive officer Agnes Devanadera lauded the 28 fire brigades from various firms within the freeport.

The state-owned corporation named them as safety “force multipliers” during the kickoff event for the observance of National Fire Prevention Month over the weekend.

Devanadera said the fire brigades enhance CDC's safety measures, increase preparedness, and improve response capabilities.

She added that these amplify the effectiveness of CDC's safety initiatives.

“Without you, it would be very difficult for the CDC as a company, as the estate manager, to implement strict fire prevention. Kayo yung kasama sa pag-responde. Iilan lang kami dito sa CDC, pero nadudugtungan ninyo. And that’s how important and valuable you are to us, the Clark Development Corporation, and the community as a whole,” Devanadera said.

The fire volunteers present during the event include those from the CDC, Clark Global City Corporation, Yokohama Tire Philippines, Inc., La Rose Noire Philippines, SMK Electronics (Phils.) Corp., Aderans Phiippines, Inc., Clark Water Corp., and Haesung DS Philippines Inc.

Other participating fire brigade teams came from Filinvest Mimosa Inc., Prudence Dev. and Management Corp., Bestelement Industrial Ltd. Inc., Fwu Kuang Enterprises Corp., Quest Plus Conference Center, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp., Target Lighting Mftg. Corp., and Multi-Tek Fasteners Incorporated.

The fire teams also included Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC), Tanika (Philippines) Corp., Outback Five Star Clark Phils., Inc., Coam Phils., Inc., Amertron, Inc., Clark Electric Distribution Corp., Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, JETTForce Integrated Security Systems Inc., Win Formula Inc., Aviat Networks (Clark) Corp., Hann Philippines, Inc., and the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines.

Other officials who graced the event were CDC Vice President for Security Services Group Lina Sarmiento; Manager for Public Safety Division Herbert Angeles and other officials.

This year’s National Fire Prevention Month carries the theme, “Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa.”

Fire Prevention Month, observed in March, is provided under Presidential Proclamation No. 115-A, signed by then President Ferdinand E. Marcos, and Proclamation No. 360, to raise awareness and promote fire safety nationwide.