CDC conducts pest control orientation

CLARK FREEPORT— The Health and Sanitation Division of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC-HSD), in partnership with Happy Home Pest Control Company, recently conducted a pest control management orientation for locators inside the freeport.

The move is aimed to address pest proliferation and elevate public health standards.

The new pest control measures to safeguard residents, tourists, and businesses in the Freeport was attended by at least 50 representatives from 30 CDC locators.

“Pest control is one of our main objectives, and it is a significant part of our mission to prevent diseases, particularly infectious ones. We also want to equip our locators with pest control strategies, especially within their facilities,” Dr. Maria Clemencita D. Dobles, manager of CDC-HSD, said.

The orientation covered pest control management, pest control measures and services, introduction of new technology, and the demonstration of pest control services and equipment.

The event also highlighted new technology for mosquito eradication, complementing existing measures against rats, flies, and cockroaches.

It provided a platform for participants to address concerns and queries, ranging from equipment operation to cost considerations and protocols for managing stray cats.