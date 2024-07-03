CDC contract workers to be covered under KaSSSangga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Job order and contract of service workers of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) will now have social security protection after the Social Security System or SSS signed an agreement for the implementation of the "KaSSSangga" Collect Program.

Under the agreement, CDC workers who are not covered by the Government Service Insurance System will be registered as SSS self-employed members.

Regular employees may opt to continue their contribution payments as voluntary members.

SSS Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire P. Agas said that the regular contribution payments will ensure eligibility for various SSS benefits, loan privileges such as salary and calamity loans as well as Employees Compensation benefits in the event of work-related contingencies.

“Members’ contribution is translated to equitable access to various benefits in times of need, including sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, death and funeral, and death,” he said.

CDC President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera said “for our employees, this effort is not merely a coincidence but a result of the joint endeavor of both SSS and management, aimed at ensuring the best for those who may fall through the cracks.”