Two officials of Clark Development Corporation (CDC) extended their Christmas greetings to investors, locators, companies, and workers at the Clark Freeport.

Both CDC President Agnes Devanadera and Board Chair Edgardo Pamintuan emphasized the importance of improving people’s lives through economic growth.

Devanadera shared her message during the Christmas lighting ceremony at Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort.

Devanadera said Christmas is an opportunity to reflect on the purpose of the corporation’s achievements and revenues.

She cited CDC’s financial performance, including increased revenues, new customers, and growing support from stakeholders.

She however stressed that these accomplishments should translate into meaningful benefits for people whose livelihoods depend on Clark.

“Actually, let’s translate what the meaning of Christmas is. As long as we have uplifted the lives of people who depend on us, that’s the meaning of Christmas,” Devanadera said.

Pamintuan also shared his message during the Christmas lighting ceremony at Clark Cityfront Mall.

Pamintuan described the Clark community as one big family, consisting nearly 1,000 investors and locators.

“These are challenging times. I know you can cope, as you have been coping up,” he said.

The CDC board chair expressed confidence in the locators’ ability to overcome difficulties.

He also thanked the investors for their support and contribution to CDC’s revenue.

Pamintuan said the corporation generates revenues in recent years, allowing it to provide dividends to the national government despite the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thank you very much for your support for CDC. Happy holidays!” he added. |via Tristan Jingco