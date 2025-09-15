CDC holds consultation on water tariff adjustments

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and the Clark Water Corporation (CWC) launched a public consultations on Rate Rebasing 2026 (RR26) "to ensure fair and equitable water tariffs reflecting actual cost of providing reliable water and wastewater services through a rate rebasing scheme."

CDC Vice President for Legal Affairs Group Gloria Victoria Taruc said the consultation emphasizes the state-run firm's commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive decision-making.

“The purpose of today’s session here is to inform stakeholders and the public about the proposed changes in water rates, explain the rationale behind the rate rebasing process and to listen to your feedback, concerns, and suggestions,” Taruc said.

At least 62 officers from 37 locators participated in the first forum on RR, the CDC said.

The RR26 forum provided locators with a comprehensive update on the performance of Clark Water following the previous rate rebasing commitments, it added

This update includes data, metrics, and insights highlighting successes, challenges, and areas for improvement.

CWC President Melvin John Tan presented a detailed Service Improvement Plan for RR26 which showed strategies and initiatives to enhance service quality, address challenges, and meet the evolving needs of locators, including specific improvements, timelines, and responsibilities.

The CDC said the open forum after the presentation of CWC’s RR22 gathered valuable feedback and recommendations from locators.

CDC’s Technical Working Group (TWG) for Rate Rebasing 2026 is headed by Taruc, Oversight Head; and Engr. Rogelio Magat, TWG Chairman.

Tan was accompanied by CWC Chief Executive Officer Maidy Lynne Quinto, General Manager Lyn Joceffin Zamora and members of the Clark Water Leadership Team.

CWC is the sole provider of water and wastewater services to Clark Freeport and the Clark Special Economic Zone.

The approval of the RR22 in 2023 marked a significant milestone, as it was the first successful rebasing exercise completed since 2014 and the first tariff increase CWC implemented in 17 years, the CDC said.

The rate rebasing exercise is being conducted every 4 years to recalibrate water tariffs based on actual investments, service performance, and improvement plans.