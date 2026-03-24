CDC, Korean firm ink P4-B dev't project

A mixed-use development project is joining Clark’s roster of premier hospitality establishments.

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and South Korea’s Luxia Corporation sealed a deal on March 24, 2026 at the Clark Visitors Center.

The Korean company

committed P4.4 billion to Clark’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) economy.

The lease will provide a 20,000 square meter lot along Creekside Road for a high-end mixed-use development featuring a hotel and apartments.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera said the development signals a big turn in Philippine-Korea business relations.

She said the project supports the bilateral trade deals of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and South Korea President Lee Jae Myung.

“We are considering this as one of the best projects to show that there are very good economic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of the Philippines,” Devanadera said.

“Finally, we have this. We've been looking forward to this, we've been working on this, with extra efforts in determining how we can help one another and how we can put up one stone to another,” she added.

Luxia Corporation is a subsidiary of Luxia Holdings, Inc., a Seoul-based upscale property developer.

Luxia Chief Executive Officer Chae Ji-won, Luxia Managing Director Kim Moonhyun and J. Partners and Architects Director Paul Bae attended the signing.

Bae, an award-winning principal architect for a Luxia development in Seoul, said the property will “bring specialty and excellence of high-end residences to Clark.”

“We think Luxia will be the catalyst. It will be the bridge taking Clark to the next level, providing high-end residences, a premium hotel, hospitality, and retail,” Bae said.