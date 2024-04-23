CDC, Landbank offer online payment option for Clark firms

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has partnered with the Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) to introduce an online payment option for Clark locators.

Accessible through the LinkBiz.Portal provided by LANDBANK, this platform offers locators a convenient way to electronically pay for permits, lease rentals, visa-related fees, and other applicable charges.

According to the LANDBANK’s website, LinkBiz.Portal enables clients to make payments for various products and services online, including those from government and private institutions.

The CDC said this online payment option is part of several initiatives implemented by its Business Development and Business Enhancement Group (BDBEG) and Information Technology Division (ITD).

The Business One-Stop Shop (B.O.S.S.), launched in November 2023, is the first of its kind outside the local government unit’s eBOSS compliance and centralizes transactions to streamline processes, the CDC said.

Since its launch, the state-owned firm said B.O.S.S. has processed 14,562 transactions as of March 2024.

CDC said these efforts align with the its commitment to automating frontline services and transactions, enhancing the ease of doing business in the Freeport.