CDC, locators unveil MICECON Clark sign

CLARK FREEPORT — In line with the upcoming Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Conference 2024, the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and locators here unveiled the official MICECON Clark 2024 build-up letters on Monday, July 1.

CDC President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera thanked the locators for their support.

Devanadera said she envisions a future of unity, cooperation, and excellence for Clark.

"After 10 years, we're back with renewed vigor and extraordinary support from our locators. The overwhelming enthusiasm we have received is truly beyond expectation, and we are immensely grateful," Devanadera said.

Since hosting its first MICECON in 2014, Clark has evolved into a premier destination for MICE events.

This year's three-day event expects over 700 participants from across the Philippines.

MICECON 2024 is expected to highlight Clark's capacity with 102 meeting facilities, over 4,000 hotel rooms, and 150 restaurants.

"We thought that we wouldn’t be able to manage this the first time that we presented this in Davao when we participated in the bidding. They were telling us the amount that the CDC of Davao spent, which by no means we cannot probably measure up to. But we said, we have another kind of wealth. We have the people of CDC, who are so focused and so willing to work,” Devanadera said.

The event was graced by Department of Tourism Region 3 (DOT R3) Regional Director Richard Daenos and conference partners such as Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, Hann Resorts, Swissotel Clark, Clark Marriott Hotel, Stotsenberg Hotel and Casino, Quest Plus Conference Center - Clark, Royce Hotel and Casino, Midori Hotel Clark, Plaza Premium Lounge, SMX Convention Center - Clark, Foton Motor Philippines, Gevme, San Miguel Corporation, Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corporation, the Mabalacat City Government, and the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Other partners include Here Cafe, the Angeles City Government, Park Inn by Radisson - Clark, Sunlight Air, Smart Communications, PLDT Clark, SM City Clark, and Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation.