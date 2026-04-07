CDC suspends gas fee amid global fuel crisis

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said it has suspended the 1 per liter regulatory fee on petroleum fuel deliveries in Clark Freeport.

The state-run firm said this is part of measures it instituted to cushion the impact of the ongoing fuel supply issues.

The CDC at the same time vowed support for Clark locators as the country suffers from the global crises.

The Philippines remains under a national state of energy emergency, as declared last month by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This prompted agencies to adopt immediate and long-term interventions to sustain operations and protect jobs.

During a press conference on Tuesday April 7, 2026, CDC officials presented updates under the theme “Fuel Supply Update, Business and Service Community Measures,” outlining efforts to stabilize supply.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera said the temporary suspension of the royalty free is effective April 1 and set to run for two months.

It is expected to ease operating costs for locators while maintaining regulatory oversight within the Freeport.

She clarified that the measure “does not waive government revenues” but serves as a short-term relief mechanism amid supply uncertainties.

Devanadera disclosed that CDC will lose P12.5 million in two months with the suspension of the fuel fee.

As part of the long-term measures, CDC is pushing for the installation of solar rooftop systems among locators. It is also encouraging renewable energy to reduce dependence on fuel.

“We are encouraging proponents to look into renewable energy solutions to help address supply constraints,” Devanadera said.

The agency is also supporting fuel allocation within the zone, with Petron Corporation committing to supply locators through its stations, while coordination with other suppliers remains ongoing.

With uncertainties linked to the Middle East crisis, CDC underscored the importance of advancing solar farm projects and other sustainable energy initiatives to mitigate disruptions.

CDC reported steady tourism and visitor activities despite fuel concerns.

Devanadera said monitoring teams noted that while foot traffic at the CDC Parade Grounds remained stable, nearby restaurants were operating at full capacity.

She said major hotels in the Freeport continue to record high occupancy rates.

On ensuring tourism resilience, CDC confirmed coordination with the Department of Tourism Region III, led by Regional Director Richard Daenos, to prevent fuel-related disruptions from affecting visitor flows and destination readiness.

The CDC said it will continue to monitor developments, engage stakeholders through follow-up consultations, and implement measures within its mandate to sustain operations and safeguard investments and employment in Clark.| via Tristan Jingco