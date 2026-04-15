CDC suspends P1 per liter royalty fee on fuel deliveries

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has suspended its ₱1 per liter royalty fee on petroleum deliveries within the Freeport to help ease costs for locators and employees.

CDC said the move underscores its commitment to business continuity and workforce resilience amid fuel supply challenges.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera met with gas station owners and operators in Clark on April 14 to align measures that ensure reliable fuel supply and operational stability.

“Fuel supply is essential to business continuity. CDC is committed to ensuring locators have the resilience they need to sustain operations and protect jobs,” she said.

Devanadera said the initiative reflects CDC’s proactive support for locators and employees, reinforcing its role as a partner in sustaining growth and stability in Clark Freeport.

Also present during the meeting were CDC Vice President for Legal Affairs Group Gloria Victoria Yap‑Taruc, Assistant Vice President for Business Development Department Thelma Ocampo, Assistant Vice President for Business Enhancement Department Rodem Perez, and Assets Management Division Manager Ahmed Mendoza.