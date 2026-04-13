CDC: Workforce driver of growth

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera said the workforce drives growth.

She said employee talent and commitment sustain organizational strength.

Devanadera made the remarks during the team‑building activity of Tanika Philippines Corporation at the Clark Parade Grounds on Saturday, April 11, 2026

The event was anchored on “kizuna,” a Japanese concept that refers to strong bonds and connections.

The team-building gathered employees for a day of collaboration, cultural presentations, and interactive programs.

Tanika Philippines employs 3,023 workers as of February 2026.

“By giving your best — your talent and your commitment — you strengthen your organization. With 3,023 workers contributing to this effort, I am confident the company will continue to expand,” Devanadera told the participants.

She noted the company’s strong leadership and dedicated workforce.

Tanika Philippines Corporation is a member of the Tanika Group, a global network of companies engaged in toy manufacturing and innovation.

Established in 2014, Tanika Clark serves as a hub for large‑scale production and exports, according to its website. (Via Tanika Philippines Corporation employees)