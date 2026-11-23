Cebu Pacific has welcomed neurodivergent children and their families to its Training Academy (TRAAC), which offered exclusive behind-the-scenes tour in observance of World Children’s Day.

The activity featured interactive experiences designed to familiarize participants with air travel, including aircraft safety demonstrations, mock check-in procedures, and aircraft marshalling.

The children, accompanied by their families and guardians, represented the airline’s partner groups including Autism Society Philippines (ASP), Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines, Inc. (DSAPI), and The Vanguard Academy (TVA).

The participants also gained insights into the airline’s training operations at TRAAC, where pilots, cabin crew, and ground operations personnel undergo specialized training and simulations in preparation for flight and airport operations.

CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Candice Iyog said the initiative aims to help neurodivergent children become familiar with the different stages of air travel and feel more comfortable flying.

She emphasized that creating an inclusive travel experience requires understanding the needs of neurodivergent passengers and ensuring that they and their families feel welcome.

Cebu Pacific began conducting air travel familiarization activities with ASP several years ago before expanding the program to include DSAPI.

The Vanguard Academy joined the initiative this year, extending the opportunity to more children and their families.

The airline said it will continue partnering with organizations supporting neurodivergent communities to promote awareness, understanding, and inclusion in air travel.

Cebu Pacific currently operates flights to 34 domestic and 24 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.