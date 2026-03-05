Ceb Pac celebrates 30th anniversary with Piso Sale

Cebu Pacific is celebrating its 30th anniversary as it brings back its signature Piso sale, giving travelers more opportunities to book low fares as the airline celebrates three decades in the skies.

From March 5 – 11, travelers may book flights to domestic and international destinations on sale for as low as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

The travel period runs from November 1, 2026 – March 31, 2027, allowing guests to book CEB’s lowest fares in advance and visit their dream destinations during the holiday season.

People planning local trips may fly to Bacolod, Cebu, Iloilo, and more.

Whether it’s a quick city break, a food adventure, or an island getaway, these destinations provide convenient access to some of the country’s popular leisure spots.

Travelers may go to Hong Kong, Japan, and Thailand accessible via CEB’s major hubs across the Philippines.

From visiting temples and savoring local delicacies to shopping and exploring different cities, these destinations—and many more across CEB’s international network—offer plenty to look forward to.

For the whole month of March, travelers may also book flights to select destinations on sale for as low as P30 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period for this promo runs from April 1 to November 30, 2026.

CEB made its maiden voyage from Manila to Cebu on March 8, 1996. The airline has flown over 250 million passengers across its widest domestic and international network and continues to offer affordable and accessible flights.

CEB currently operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

For an enhanced travel experience, passengers may avail of Go Easy when booking and get discounts on check-in baggage and seat selection. Pre-ordered meals are also available online, with options including Beef Adobo, Grilled Chicken Wrap, and Pinoy Spaghetti.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Visit www.cebupacificair.com or book directly via the Cebu Pacific app to secure your seats now. #