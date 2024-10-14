Cebgo flights to move from NAIA T4 to T2 Nov. 7

MANILA – Cebu Pacific (CEB) subsidiary Cebgo announced Friday that all its flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 4 will be moved to Terminal 2 beginning Nov. 7.

"This is part of CEB’s ongoing collaboration with the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) to improve the efficiency of operations at NAIA," it said in an advisory.

NNIC General Manager Angelito Alvarez earlier announced they would be moving airline operations among the four terminals of NAIA to maximize runway utilization but assured that this would be done gradually.

CEB said it "fully supports the long-term vision of the NNIC" and would continue to work with partners so that plans are smoothly executed.

The Gokongwei-led airline said passengers had been notified of the terminal transfer. (PNA)