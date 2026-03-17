CebPac rolls out 30th anniversary seat sale

Cebu Pacific has launched another round of seat sales, inspired by the year it first took to the skies in 1996.

From March 17 to 22, travelers may book flights to domestic and international destinations on sale for as low as P19.96 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

The travel period runs from November 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

Travelers flying to Manila, Cebu, Davao, and Iloilo may explore the Philippines with CEB.

From Manila’s diverse dining scene and Cebu’s island tours to Davao’s nature escapes and Iloilo’s well-loved local delicacies, each destination offers something to discover, the carrier said.

From these hubs, travelers can also reach Puerto Princesa to enjoy its pristine beaches and the famous Underground River.

Beyond the Philippines, travelers may head to Hong Kong, Japan, or Thailand for city sights, cultural landmarks, and street food adventures via CEB’s major hubs.

From Manila, there are also direct flights to Taiwan and China, known for their unique blend of traditional heritage, scenic landscapes, and iconic urban attractions.

Aside from the seat sale, CEB is also offering 30% off on partner hotel bookings made from March 8 to 31.

The promo is valid from April 1 to December 31, 2026, at the Amorita Resort (Bohol),

Discovery Resorts,

Discovery Primea (Makati), Go Hotels, Go Hotels Plus,

Grand Summit Hotel, General Santos Summit Hotels and Resort, and The Funny Lion.

Guests may avail of the offer by entering a special code found in their itinerary receipt after booking a CEB flight.

The code can be used when booking directly through the participating hotel partner's official website. For more information on this promo, visit http://bit.ly/CEBat30HotelPartners.

CEB operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

For an enhanced travel experience, passengers may avail of Go Easy when booking and get discounts on check-in baggage and seat selection. Pre-ordered meals are also available online, with options including Beef Adobo, Grilled Chicken Wrap, and Pinoy Spaghetti.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.