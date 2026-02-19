Pampanga

Cebu Pacific Boosts Clark Capacity by 38%, Expands Hub to 17 Destinations

Cebu Pacific Boosts Clark Capacity by 38%, Expands Hub to 17 Destinations
Published on

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, further strengthens its Clark hub with more flights and seats as it increases its capacity in the station by 38% for the first half of 2026, enabling the airline to serve more passengers from north and central Luzon while strengthening Clark’s position as a premier gateway to key local and international destinations.

Starting March 29, CEB will add more flights to Coron, El Nido, and Naga from Clark International Airport following the full transfer of turboprop operations from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. By May 2, direct flights between Clark and Hanoi, Vietnam — the newest international destination from Clark — will also begin operations, with a 3x-weekly schedule.

This expansion will further expand CEB’s network in Clark to 17 destinations — 12 domestic and five international — giving the airline the widest network among all carriers operating at the hub.

At the same time, this will boost CEB’s Clark hub capacity in the first half of 2026 to 1.2 million seats from around 900,000 seats in the same period last year and allow the airline to operate more than 9,100 flights, up from around 5,300 flights — a 72% increase.

Destination

April 2026 Weekly Frequency

Domestic

Bohol

3x

Boracay (Caticlan)

14x

Cebu

17x

Coron

33x

Davao

7x

El Nido

66x

Iloilo

3x

Masbate

4x

Naga

4x

Puerto Princesa

4x

San Jose

4x

Siargao

12x

International

Bangkok

10x

Hanoi

3x (beginning May 2, 2026)

Hong Kong

14x

Singapore

4x

Tokyo (Narita)

7x

“The transfer of turboprop operations from Manila to Clark is a major opportunity to grow the hub, with passenger traffic to El Nido, Siargao, and Coron alone potentially reaching 255,000 travelers — a 372% increase from current levels. This creates real momentum for Clark to become a leading gateway to the world’s best island destinations, especially for foreign travelers looking for a quick escape to the Philippines’ top tourist spots,” said Candice Iyog, CEB’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

To encourage travel, CEB is rolling out a seat sale until February 28, 2026, allowing passengers to book their flights to select domestic destinations for as low as PHP 99 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges, for trips until July 31, 2026.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph