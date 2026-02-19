Cebu Pacific Boosts Clark Capacity by 38%, Expands Hub to 17 Destinations

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, further strengthens its Clark hub with more flights and seats as it increases its capacity in the station by 38% for the first half of 2026, enabling the airline to serve more passengers from north and central Luzon while strengthening Clark’s position as a premier gateway to key local and international destinations.

Starting March 29, CEB will add more flights to Coron, El Nido, and Naga from Clark International Airport following the full transfer of turboprop operations from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. By May 2, direct flights between Clark and Hanoi, Vietnam — the newest international destination from Clark — will also begin operations, with a 3x-weekly schedule.

This expansion will further expand CEB’s network in Clark to 17 destinations — 12 domestic and five international — giving the airline the widest network among all carriers operating at the hub.

At the same time, this will boost CEB’s Clark hub capacity in the first half of 2026 to 1.2 million seats from around 900,000 seats in the same period last year and allow the airline to operate more than 9,100 flights, up from around 5,300 flights — a 72% increase.