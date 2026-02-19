Cebu Pacific Boosts Clark Capacity by 38%, Expands Hub to 17 Destinations

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, further strengthens its Clark hub with more flights and seats as it increases its capacity in the station by 38% for the first half of 2026, enabling the airline to serve more passengers from north and central Luzon while strengthening Clark’s position as a premier gateway to key local and international destinations.
Starting March 29, CEB will add more flights to Coron, El Nido, and Naga from Clark International Airport following the full transfer of turboprop operations from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. By May 2, direct flights between Clark and Hanoi, Vietnam — the newest international destination from Clark — will also begin operations, with a 3x-weekly schedule.
This expansion will further expand CEB’s network in Clark to 17 destinations — 12 domestic and five international — giving the airline the widest network among all carriers operating at the hub.
At the same time, this will boost CEB’s Clark hub capacity in the first half of 2026 to 1.2 million seats from around 900,000 seats in the same period last year and allow the airline to operate more than 9,100 flights, up from around 5,300 flights — a 72% increase.
Destination
April 2026 Weekly Frequency
Domestic
Bohol
3x
Boracay (Caticlan)
14x
Cebu
17x
Coron
33x
Davao
7x
El Nido
66x
Iloilo
3x
Masbate
4x
Naga
4x
Puerto Princesa
4x
San Jose
4x
Siargao
12x
International
Bangkok
10x
Hanoi
3x (beginning May 2, 2026)
Hong Kong
14x
Singapore
4x
Tokyo (Narita)
7x
“The transfer of turboprop operations from Manila to Clark is a major opportunity to grow the hub, with passenger traffic to El Nido, Siargao, and Coron alone potentially reaching 255,000 travelers — a 372% increase from current levels. This creates real momentum for Clark to become a leading gateway to the world’s best island destinations, especially for foreign travelers looking for a quick escape to the Philippines’ top tourist spots,” said Candice Iyog, CEB’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.
To encourage travel, CEB is rolling out a seat sale until February 28, 2026, allowing passengers to book their flights to select domestic destinations for as low as PHP 99 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges, for trips until July 31, 2026.
CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.