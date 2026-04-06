Cebu Pacific celebrates Day of Valor with seat sale

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has offered a special seat sale in celebration of the country’s Day of Valor, giving every Juan more opportunities to travel for less.

From April 6 to 9, travelers may book their flights to all CEB destinations for as low as PHP 88 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

The travel period runs from October 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027, giving travelers more opportunities to plan their travels ahead of time.

With CEB’s extensive domestic network, travelers can visit vibrant cities like Davao, known for its rich culture and natural attractions, or explore Tacloban’s historical landmarks.

Dumaguete offers a laid-back coastal charm, while Iloilo boasts a mix of heritage sites and a thriving food scene.

Beach lovers can head to Tagbilaran as a gateway to Bohol’s world-famous Chocolate Hills and pristine shores, while Zamboanga showcases a unique blend of cultures and colorful vintas.

Meanwhile, Cebu serves as a convenient jump-off point to some of the country’s most sought-after island getaways.

Beyond Manila, passengers may also connect through the airline’s key hubs in Clark, Cebu, Davao, and Iloilo.

For international adventures, CEB offers seamless connections to key cities across Asia.

Travelers can enjoy a quick visit to Singapore’s modern attractions, take in Hong Kong’s dynamic cityscape, or discover Shanghai’s unique blend of tradition and innovation.

Korean travel enthusiasts can also fly to Incheon, where they can immerse themselves in South Korea’s culture, cuisine, and seasonal attractions.

CEB currently operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

For an enhanced travel experience, passengers may avail of Go Easy when booking and get discounts on check-in baggage and seat selection. Pre-ordered meals are also available online, with options including Beef Adobo, Grilled Chicken Wrap, and Pinoy Spaghetti.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.