Cebu Pacific gets new aircraft

The Cebu Pacific said it has acquired a brand new A320neo to strengthen its capacity as the holiday peak travel season approaches.

The narrowbody aircraft is the airline's first A320neo and fourth aircraft delivery overall this year.

The new aircraft arrived in Manila from Airbus’ facility in Toulouse, France.

Cebu Pacific disclosed the delivery of three Airbus A330neo aircraft earlier this year.

“This latest delivery helps ensure we have enough capacity to serve passengers looking to fly home or discover new destinations this holiday season,” Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer, said.

“We’re committed to making travel more accessible and convenient, especially during this time of year when more Filipinos take to the skies," he added.

The new A320neo will be deployed on regional routes, supporting CEB’s domestic and international operations.

The carrier expects three more aircraft deliveries in the coming months as part of its long-term fleet modernization program aimed at supporting its commitment to safe, reliable, and accessible air travel.