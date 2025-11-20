Cebu Pacific named 'strongest ASEAN airline' by Brand Finance

MANILA – Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has been named the "strongest airline brand in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region" by brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance, during a recent awarding ceremony in Singapore.

“We are honored by the trust given to us, and we remain committed to making travel easier, friendlier, and more accessible for Filipinos and travelers across the region," Cebu Pacific Chief Marketing and Customer Care Officer Candice Iyog said in a statement on Wednesday.

The recognition reflects the airline's consistent efforts to make air travel more accessible while strengthening customer trust and loyalty through service improvements, digital transformation, and community engagement.

“Being the strongest airline brand in ASEAN means Cebu Pacific leads the region in these critical drivers of brand equity, outperforming competitors in both customer perception and operational reputation. This strength translates into greater resilience and long-term growth potential," Alex Haigh, Brand Finance Asia Pacific managing director, was quoted as saying.

The recognition was based on Brand Finance’s latest valuation study, which drew insights from 175,000 respondents across 41 countries, including 25,000 from the Asia-Pacific region.

Cebu Pacific achieved an AAA brand rating and a Brand Strength Index score of 86.1.

The airline has flown more than 250 million passengers since its inception in March 1996.

It currently serves 37 domestic and 26 international destinations. (PNA)