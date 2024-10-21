Cebu Pacific relaunches Clark-Tagbilaran flights

CLARK FREEPORT-- The Clark International Airport (CRK), in partnership with Cebu Pacific (CEB), features the best of Bohol with an exclusive tour, to mark the relaunching of its flights from Clark to Tagbilaran, Bohol.

Starting October 21, 2024, CEB will operate daily flights between Clark and Tagbilaran.

This will allow passengers from North and Central Luzon to access more destinations in the Visayas region.

Aboard Cebu Pacific Air’s flight 5J1185, a group of media persons joined 145 passengers on its maiden flight.

The passengers will get a chance to experience the seamless and efficient airport journey through CRK and Bohol’s stunning landscapes and vibrant culture.

“There is no better way to celebrate the new flight connecting Clark and Bohol, but to showcase the experiences that await travelers,” said Noel Manankil, president and chief executive officer of LIPAD, the operator and manager of Clark International Airport.

“Through this tour, we hope to inform travelers that they can now book daily flights to Bohol and enjoy a hassle-free airport experience at CRK,” Manankil added.

CEB also resumed flights between Clark and four domestic destinations – Davao, General Santos, Iloilo and Puerto Princesa.

These are expected to strengthen connectivity and accessibility to the Visayas – Mindanao region.

CEB operates flights from Clark to Caticlan and Cebu; and international destinations such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, Narita and Singapore.