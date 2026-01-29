Cebu Pacific to launch Clark-Hanoi flights

Cebu Pacific is set to launch the first direct service between Clark and Hanoi, offering travelers from north and Central Luzon affordable and accessible gateways between the Philippines and Vietnam.

Starting May 2, CEB said it will operate flights from Clark to Hanoi three times a week—every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Meanwhile, flghts from Hanoi to Clark are scheduled every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

“Launching direct flights from Clark to Hanoi is an exciting milestone for Cebu Pacific as we continue to strengthen Clark as a hub,” said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer. “This route enhances travel options from Clark, allowing passengers from north and central Luzon to reach Hanoi more easily.”

To make the route launching more exciting, from January 28 to February 1, guests may book flights from Clark to Hanoi for as low as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

The travel period will run from May 2 to October 31, 2026.

Hanoi will become the fifth international destination served from Cebu Pacific's Clark hub, joining Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore. It will also be CEB’s fifth route to Vietnam.

The airline currently operates flights from Manila to Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as direct flights from Cebu to Ho Chi Minh City.

In Hanoi, guests can explore the Old Quarter’s historic streets and enjoy local Vietnamese cuisine.

Passengers may also take a day trip to Halong Bay and Ninh Binh, known for their limestone formations and natural scenery.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.