Celebrate Grandparents’ Day in the best way at SM Supermalls

Dance your heart out in the Granny & Apo Dance Challenge

From September 1-7, it’s time for grannies to turn the tables on their apos! Join the digital-only dance challenge, where grandparents and grandkids show off their moves to iconic 80s beats. Post your dance videos and tag SM for a chance to be featured!

Play together at the Granny & Apo Arcade

Gaming knows no age! From September 1-7, grannies and apos can enjoy free arcade tokens courtesy of SM’s partner tenants. Whether it’s racing games, claw machines, or good old Pac-Man, it’s all about sharing laughs over the joy of play.