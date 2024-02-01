Celebrate ocean’s bounty at Midori Clark’s seafood buffet

CLARK FREEPORT—Dive into a sumptuous buffet fresh from the ocean at Midori Clark’s Northeast Asia

Festival.

A feast fit for seafood enthusiasts, indulge in unlimited lobster, live seafood, glistening oysters on the half

shell, succulent shrimp, plump crab legs, an assortment of freshly caught fish, and more for only ₱2,988

net per person every Friday and Saturday at Midori Clark’s Toscana Dining.

Aside from the seafood buffet extravaganza, the Northeast Asia Festival also offers a diversity of Asian

cuisine drawing from Japan and Korea.

Dig into a variety of food choices from Japan - sushi, sashimi, tempura, and create-your-own noodle

soup. Travel to Korea with your taste buds and enjoy fresh kimchi, samgyeobsal, Korean soup, and

more.

No seafood feast is complete without the perfect accompaniments. Complement your seafood cravings

with meat options including lechon and Angus steak, turkey, crisp salads, bread, and more.

Cap your seafood journey with a selection of delectable desserts and drinks.

Celebrate the ocean’s bounty only at Midori Clark. For inquiries or reservations, contact 045-308-8888,

0917-868-2217, 0917-659-5555, or send them a message at

https://www.facebook.com/midoriclarkhotel.