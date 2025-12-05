Celebrate the Magic of Christmas at SM Supermalls!

This holiday season, SM Supermalls is transforming Central Luzon into a festive wonderland with breathtaking centerpiece displays and exciting themes across its malls. Each destination offers a unique experience where families and friends can create joyful memories. Snap, pose, and take selfies in SM’s Christmas Centerpieces until the first week of January!

Discover Holiday Wonders Near You

SM City Bataan – Holiday Pitstop

Take a cheerful break at SM City Bataan’s Holiday Pitstop, featuring vibrant decorations and a cozy Christmas setup perfect for travelers and locals alike. It’s the ideal spot to relax, enjoy the festive vibe, and capture holiday photos.