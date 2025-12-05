Celebrate the Magic of Christmas at SM Supermalls!

This holiday season, SM Supermalls is transforming Central Luzon into a festive wonderland with breathtaking centerpiece displays and exciting themes across its malls. Each destination offers a unique experience where families and friends can create joyful memories. Snap, pose, and take selfies in SM’s Christmas Centerpieces until the first week of January!
Discover Holiday Wonders Near You
SM City Bataan – Holiday Pitstop
Take a cheerful break at SM City Bataan’s Holiday Pitstop, featuring vibrant decorations and a cozy Christmas setup perfect for travelers and locals alike. It’s the ideal spot to relax, enjoy the festive vibe, and capture holiday photos.
SM City Tarlac – A Twirl of Fairytale Christmas
Step into a magical fairytale world at SM City Tarlac. With enchanting décor and whimsical details, this centerpiece brings classic holiday stories to life, making every photo feel like a page from a fairytale book.
SM City Pampanga – Christmas Wonderland
Experience the grandeur of Christmas at SM City Pampanga’s Christmas Wonderland. The mall is filled with colorful lights, festive ornaments, and a centerpiece that turns every corner into a joyful holiday paradise.
SM City Clark – Holiday Surprises
SM City Clark offers a truly interactive experience with its Holiday Surprises theme. Featuring a towering Christmas tree, oversized gift boxes, and the mind-bending Ames Room Illusion, this display guarantees fun and unforgettable selfies.
SM City Telabastagan – A Royal Christmas Holiday
Feel like royalty at SM City Telabastagan’s regal holiday setup. Elegant decorations and majestic designs create a luxurious Christmas atmosphere that’s perfect for family portraits and festive gatherings.
SM San Fernando Downtown – A Beary Merry Holiday Wonderland
This bear-themed wonderland is a delight for kids and families. SM San Fernando Downtown’s centerpiece combines cute bear characters with sparkling décor, making it a warm and playful holiday destination.
SM City Marilao – Holiday Symphony
Celebrate the harmony of the season at SM City Marilao. Its Holiday Symphony theme blends music-inspired elements with festive lights, creating a joyful and lively atmosphere for shoppers and visitors.
Immerse yourself in a storybook Christmas at SM City Baliwag. The centerpiece features charming details that bring magical tales to life, offering a perfect backdrop for memorable holiday photos.
SM Center Pulilan – Wrapped Christmas Wonders
SM Center Pulilan turns gift-giving into an art form with its Wrapped Christmas Wonders theme. Giant ribbons and gift boxes make this display a fun and festive spot for selfies and family snapshots.
SM Megacenter – Dazzling Ribbon Ride
Enjoy the sparkle of the season at SM Megacenter’s Dazzling Ribbon Ride. This centerpiece features shimmering ribbons and bright lights that create a cheerful and vibrant holiday setting.
SM City Cabanatuan – Winter Safari Wonderland
Go on a holiday adventure at SM City Cabanatuan’s Winter Safari Wonderland. With safari-inspired décor and playful animal elements, this display offers a unique twist to traditional Christmas celebrations.
SM City Olongapo Central – Christmas Holideer Getaway
Step into a cozy Christmas lodge at SM City Olongapo Central’s Holideer Getaway. Featuring adorable reindeer accents, warm holiday lights, and rustic décor, this centerpiece creates a relaxing and festive atmosphere for visitors to enjoy and take photos.
SM City Olongapo Downtown – Santa’s Magical Gift Wonderland
Discover the magic of giving at SM City Olongapo Downtown’s Santa’s Magical Gift Wonderland. With giant gift boxes, sparkling ornaments, and Santa-themed displays, this setup is perfect for kids and families looking to capture the joy of Christmas.
Your Holiday Destination Awaits
From towering Christmas trees to immersive installations, SM Supermalls is the ultimate destination for festive experiences. Visit your nearest SM mall today, strike a pose, and capture the magic of Christmas until the first week of January!