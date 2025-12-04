Celebrate the Season with Edna’s Cakeland’s Holiday Feast — Now Serving Across 11 Branches!

We’re thrilled to amplify a milestone moment from one of Central Luzon’s most beloved home-grown brands. As Edna’s Cakeland marks an impressive 30 years in the industry, the celebration goes full throttle with a Holiday Feast lineup crafted to elevate every family gathering, office party, and community event this season.

With 11 branches operating across Nueva Ecija and Pampanga, Edna’s Cakeland continues to deliver the gold standard in festive flavors—bringing premium cakes, pastries, and holiday-ready bundles closer to every home and workplace in the region.

🎉 What’s On the Holiday Feast Menu?

Expect a delightful, share-worthy product suite engineered to light up your celebrations:

🎂 Signature Celebration Cakes — perfect for gifting and holiday centerpieces

🍞 Artisanal Bread & Pastry Boxes — crowd favorites built for group sharing

🍽️ Holiday Feast Bundles — curated, convenience-first combinations that make hosting effortless

⭐ Seasonal Limited Releases — crafted to deliver maximum festive impact

🗺️ Reach Across Central Luzon

Celebrate with Edna’s wherever you are—now serving joy through:

11 branches across Cabanatuan, San Jose, Gapan, Santa Rosa, Angeles, and Mabalacat.

🌟 A 30-Year Legacy of Local Goodness

This milestone season reflects Edna’s sustained commitment to quality, community, and culinary craftsmanship. Three decades strong—and still raising the bar for celebration-worthy flavors across the region.

📌 Spread the Holiday Cheer

Encourage your audience to explore the full Holiday Feast collection and lock in their pre-orders for guaranteed availability this peak season.

👉 Follow Edna’s Cakeland for product drops, branch updates, and 30th-year celebration stories:

facebook.com/ednascakelandangeles

ednascakeland.com